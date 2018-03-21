Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!

RICHLAND, WA - It's time again for another Classroom Makeover surprise! This time, meet Kathy Knowles. She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.



One of her students nominated her. He said Mrs. Knowles deserves this because she's ''the best teacher.'' He explained the she has so much patience and love for him and his classmates.



Mrs. Knowles has been working in a classroom since the mid 1980s and she absolutely loves her job.

"I can honestly say that it is the kids and in my classroom we all walk to a different drum and sometimes they are just a kick in the pants," said Kathy Knowles.



Mrs. Knowles said she'll probably use the money to buy prizes for her students that they get when they achieve their goals they've set out. She wins $250 thanks to Kadlec.



If you'd like to nominate a teacher click HERE.