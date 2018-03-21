New research could reduce severity of peanut allergy reactions

UNITED STATES - Families of children with severe peanut allergies are eagerly awaiting approval of a new drug that could change their lives.

The research uses peanut flour in small doses to build up some immunity, so if a kid does accidentally eat something with peanuts in it, their reaction won't be as severe.

By the end of the study, 67 percent of the people who took the peanut flour were able to tolerate the equivalent of roughly two peanuts, compared with the only 4 percent of those who took the placebo.

The company Aimmune Therapeutics plans to file for FDA approval by the end of 2018.