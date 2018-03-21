Birth control option for men in the works - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Birth control option for men in the works



UNITED STATES - A new birth control for men may be on the way.

Scientists at the University of Washington say the daily pill called DMAU works by blocking sperm production.

Initial studies show it's both safe and effective. Some men did have small fluctuations in cholesterol and minor weight gain.

But don't expect to see them in pharmacies anytime soon; more research still needs to be done.

