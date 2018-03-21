Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance companyPosted: Updated:
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.More >>
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.More >>
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
Mid-Columbia Libraries to participate in world’s largest eBook club
Mid-Columbia Libraries invites the community to take part in Big Library Read, the world's largest global eBook reading club through libraries and schools that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time.More >>
Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist
The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award given by the National Civic League.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa.More >>
One dead after motorcycle vs. semi accident in Umatilla County
On Tuesday, March 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 395 near milepost 12, the overpass for I-84 in Umatilla County.More >>
Yakima firefighters rescue man and his dog
Firefighters believe the fire started in a car parked insideMore >>
Fallen Marine comes home to Walla Walla
Corporal Garett Farrelly died after a motorcycle accident on March 10th.More >>
