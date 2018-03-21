Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company

KENNEWICK, WA - Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.

Retired Army Specialist Robert Haun knew that whatever he decided to do after finishing his service career, he wanted to put forth the same effort he always strives for and leave his mark in the world.

"What it really came down to is when I came home and I wanted to build a legacy for myself," Haun said.

He knew that his legacy had to be based in helping others because of all the work he did overseas. As he thought about it, the more he was drawn to working in insurance. Through his research, he saw just how intricate that industry is, through the home, auto, and life divisions. These aspects gave him the flexibility to start his own branch, set his own hours and work directly with the clients he serves.

"Working a nine-to-five type of a job and, that wasn't very appealing to me because, you know, I knew I could do something bigger and better," explained Haun. "I've been able to do amazing things and I just felt like taking it on and becoming my own boss was just something that felt right."

In the last few months, Haun's business has been booming. His client base grows every day and he only sees it going up from here.

When asked about his success, he says the formula is simple.

"In my opinion, proper planning prevents poor performance, and if you're not properly planning that first step, you're just not going to ever have that satisfaction of ever being successful at that point."