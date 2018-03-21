Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South

RICHLAND, WA - It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South. That area right to the south of Interstate 182 is why the Port of Benton Commission and the Richland City Council met today. They're trying to figure out what to do with the open land.

Richland's 89 acres aren't being used the way they once were, according to one Benton County Commissioner. So they brought in a marketing consultant from Seattle... and let's just say, his ideas reflect that of a big city.

Some potential proposals were a lodge with 50 to 70 upscale rooms, a brewery, a wedding venue and a spa. While some people are excited to see the area developed, others prefer the open natural land.

"I would like to see it left alone," said Rebecca Artz, who's against developing the area. "It's a good place to walk the dogs and let them run. If they do develop it maybe into some kind of big dog park, or a park for people. We have enough. There's other areas where they can develop it."

There were also people there who are open to those ideas as long as it caters to tourists, but more importantly, to everyone who lives in the Tri-Cities. These are just ideas getting thrown around; nothing is set in stone. Going forward, the consultant is going to keep working on a plan for Columbia Point South.