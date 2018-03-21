Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

KENNEWICK, WA - Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.

Working with the Tri-Cities for more than 50 years, Columbia Industries is a leader in providing quality care and guidance for people with disabilities and other challenges.

Their mission is simple: helping them to achieve personal success and become positive members of society through community engagement.

Offering a multitude of services ranging from life enrichment courses like arts, crafts, music, and dance to career counseling and work skills training, CI gives its clients and their families the tools they need to reach their goals.

In doing so, their objective is clear.

"I want them to know, you know, that we're a community and we honor and respect all people, those with and without disabilities," said Kailey Baer, community center manager with CI. "We really want these people that we serve to be part of our community and that's a really big focus for us."

Just last week, CI took its members to Seattle to visit the aquarium and see the Space Needle up close and personal. With their work, the smiles and laughs in that room will only continue to grow.

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit https://columbiaindustries.com/.