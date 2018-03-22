Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash

Pasco, WA- Washington State Patrol Troopers say someone under 18 has died, after a crash on Interstate 182..

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395. WSP says the driver lost control and over corrected, causing them to crash into the cable barrier.

An 18-year-old woman went to Lourdes for her injuries.

Troopers don't think alcohol was involved.