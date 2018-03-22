Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash



Pasco, WA-  Washington State Patrol Troopers say someone under 18 has died, after a crash on Interstate 182..
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395. WSP says the driver lost control and over corrected, causing them to crash into the cable barrier. 

An 18-year-old woman went to Lourdes for her injuries.
Troopers don't think alcohol was involved. 

