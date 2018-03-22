Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may be an operation to extract marijuana oil.

Kennewick police and firefighters responded to the 30 Block of South Dawes Street near Edison Elementary School around 3:30 p.m. Officers saw 37-year-old Gabrial Schumacher running from the scene, they took him into custody shortly after. Schumacher also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Detectives have discovered a marijuana grow inside the garage of the home. "Two cylinders containing marijuana shavings soaked in either and pyrex dishes would have been in the freezer/refrigerator prior to the explosion. It is believed that the presence of ether in the refrigerator when the compressor started caused the explosion," according to a press release from the police department.

Police say the explosion caused significant damage to the inside of the garage, kitchen and even reached a home next door. Kennewick fire even found a grenade inside the home. The Richland Bomb Squad and ATF responded and found the grenade wasn't active.

A Kennewick building inspector found the walls inside had been pushed out 2 to 3 inches from the explosion and the next door neighbors have been displaced since.

Schumacher has posted $1,100.00 bond in Benton County.