Oregon woman arrested for cooking Chihuahua in oven - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Oregon woman arrested for cooking Chihuahua in oven

Posted: Updated:

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon woman has been charged with first-degree animal abuse after police say she killed a Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven.
  
The Daily Astorian reports a person close to 28-year-old Warrenton woman reported the incident Tuesday, and police arrested her at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
  
A police report says the woman has been involved in several recent disturbances that led to interactions with mental health professionals.
  
Police say the 7-year-old dog was alive when it was put in the oven Monday night.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures