RECALL: Kidde dual sensor smoke alarm

UNITED STATES - Two models of the Kidde dual sensor smoke alarm are being recalled.

Name of product: Kidde dual-sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms – models PI2010 and PI9010

Hazard: A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

Remedy: Replace

Recall date: March 21, 2018

Units: About 452,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 40,000 were sold in Canada.)

Consumer Contact: Kidde toll-free at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Description: This recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

Model Date Code PI9010 (DC/battery powered) 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13 PI2010 (AC/hardwired) 2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13

Remedy: Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the yellow protective cap being present on a smoke alarm before it was installed in a consumer’s home. No reports of incidents or injuries as a result of a yellow cap being present have been reported.

Sold At: Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.

Manufacturer(s): Fyrnetics Limited, of Hong Kong

Importer(s): Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc., of Mebane, N.C.

Distributor(s): Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Company Inc., of Mebane, N.C.

Manufactured In: China

18-128Recall number: