Newhouse gives statement after voting 'no' on Consolidated Appropriations Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after voting ‘no’ on H.R. 1625 - Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“Our national debt – which just surpassed a record $21 trillion – is the greatest national security threat we face,” said Rep. Newhouse.

“This spending legislation simply digs a deeper hole for future generations. While I am proud of my work to secure strong provisions for Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, this bill fails to address numerous other key concerns for Central Washington. I was disappointed that House and Senate leadership stripped my language authorizing H2A workers to work year-round. Further, this legislation failed to include my provision to prevent the imminent increase of spill at dams on the Mid-Columbia and Snake rivers, which will cost ratepayers $40 million this year alone. Central Washington’s agriculture-based economy depends on reliable supplies of labor, water, and energy, and I could not support this legislation that did not address my constituents’ concerns.”