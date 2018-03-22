Bechtel donates $12,000 to Bite2Go program for children in need

RICHLAND, WA - Bechtel has donated $12,000 as a sustaining partner for the 2017-18 academic year to Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides food supplies to children in need over the weekend during the school year. Bite2Go kits help ensure school-age kids have nourishment over the weekend and, as a result, are better prepared to learn during the week.

Bechtel Senior Vice President Brian Reilly, along with more than 25 Bechtel employees from the Hanford Vit Plant, will participate in a Bite2Go Build, in which volunteers put together these kits, from 1-3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, at Second Harvest in Pasco. He will be available for interviews to speak to Bechtel’s donation and why Bechtel believes this program and Second Harvest are important to the Tri-Cities community.

“Children need nourishment in order to learn, and the Bite2Go program helps these students succeed in life,” said Reilly, Bechtel's Project Director at the Vit Plant. “I’m participating in the Build because I believe strongly in the Second Harvest mission to fight hunger and feed hope.”

In 2016, Bechtel donated $14,400 for the 2016-2017 academic year. As a sustaining partner, Bechtel’s contribution allows Second Harvest to direct the funds to whichever school most needs financial support to provide kits to its students.

According to Second Harvest, the kits include a good mix of healthy, kid-friendly, easy-to-open, single-serving nonperishable food items that cover four meals and three snacks that don’t require preparation or cooking over a weekend.

The Build comes just a few weeks before Bechtel and its collaborators kick off the 2018 KNDU Family Food Drive, for which Bechtel is a sponsor.

