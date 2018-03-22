Captain Jeff Taylor named Richland PD Interim Police Chief

RICHLAND, WA - Richland City Manager, Cindy Reents announces Captain Jeff Taylor of the Richland Police Department (RPD) as Interim Police Chief beginning April 21, 2018. This appointment takes effect when current Chief, Chris Skinner, transitions to his new role at the City of Eugene, OR. Captain Taylor will serve in this capacity until the City names a permanent replacement.



Captain Taylor was raised in Kennewick, WA and is a graduate of Kennewick High and Columbia Basin College. He also served in the United States Air Force (USAF) for nearly six years before being hired by the RPD in 1990. Climbing through the ranks, he began his career as a Patrol Officer receiving promotions to Detective, Corporal, Sergeant, then ultimately Captain in October of 2010. He is currently assigned as the Commander of the Field Operations Division, which is the largest section of the RPD. In addition, he is the South East Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Commander, a Special Investigations Unit Commander, as well as the Bomb Squad Commander.



"I have great confidence in Captain Taylor's ability to step into this role," states Reents. "He has proven his commitment to the RPD and our community. I look forward to our police department continuing to operate at the same level of teamwork and professionalism".



The City has already initiated a nationwide recruiting effort in search of the permanent candidate.