Franklin County court clerk sued for going paperless

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - So many things these days are going paperless... it's by e-mail or by apps; but all seven Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges are suing a court clerk for doing just that.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday says Franklin County Clerk Michael Killian has refused to follow the Superior Court's direction, to keep paper files of all cases unless otherwise authorized.

Instead, Killian announced his office was going completely paperless in December of last year, opting to use Oddysey, an online management system, which is used statewide except for just a few counties.

So why the lawsuit? According to court documents, the Superior Court judges passed a local rule in January saying that clerks need to keep paper files. Killian still took the digital route.

All seven judges want to make sure the electronic filing system is reliable before using it. Meanwhile, Killian estimates this system saves taxpayers about $20,000 a year.

Killian has 20 days to respond to the civil action lawsuit.