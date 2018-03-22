Throwback Thursday: Old cinema murals at the Hermiston Goodwill

HERMISTON, OR - When you walk into the Hermiston Goodwill, the first thing you might notice are the giant murals on the wall.

The paintings were created by Bud Denny to be incorporated into what used to be the Hermiston Tri-Cinema. When Denny was asked to draw the paintings for the movie theatre, he had never drawn a buffalo before in his life.

The community of Hermiston had a lot to do with the preservation of these paintings.

"It became apparent to us that the community really wanted to have the murals left within the building because it had become part of the history for those that live in the community," said Marcy Wasney, Facilities and Special Projects Manager. "From the time that they were little coming to watch a movie, they can remember coming in and seeing the murals in here."

When the building was being remodeled for the current Goodwill store, people from the community wondered what would happen to them. There were stories of people visiting the movie theatre as children, as a family, and even on first dates. That's when the leadership team decided to not remove the paintings in order to keep the history alive.