Representative Norm Johnson announces retirementPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
This year's wildfire forecast
This year's wildfire forecast
WA robotics competition
WA robotics competition
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Paralympics athlete from Yakima
Granger banning backpacks
Granger banning backpacks
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Judge in case of 16-year-old Yakima rapist to decide how he will be tried
Judge in case of 16-year-old Yakima rapist to decide how he will be tried
A Yakima judge has the weekend to decide whether or not a 16-year-old will face trial in juvenile or superior court for rape charges in three attacks, including two that happened on the Yakima Greenway in 2017.More >>
A Yakima judge has the weekend to decide whether or not a 16-year-old will face trial in juvenile or superior court for rape charges in three attacks, including two that happened on the Yakima Greenway in 2017.More >>
National Puppy Day 2018 Slideshow
National Puppy Day 2018 SlideshowHappy National Puppy Day! Check out all of the puppy photos our viewers sent in! (Some may not actually be pups, but they're certainly puppies in their owners' hearts!)More >>Happy National Puppy Day! Check out all of the puppy photos our viewers sent in! (Some may not actually be pups, but they're certainly puppies in their owners' hearts!)More >>
Representative Norm Johnson announces retirement
Representative Norm Johnson announces retirement
14th District Representative Norm Johnson announced today that he will retire from public office at the end of his term.More >>
14th District Representative Norm Johnson announced today that he will retire from public office at the end of his term.More >>
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods
Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods
Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods.More >>
Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods.More >>
YPD officer shoots an attacking pit bull while responding to call
YPD officer shoots an attacking pit bull while responding to call
Shortly after 9:00 this morning, Yakima Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident.More >>
Shortly after 9:00 this morning, Yakima Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident.More >>
First Washington Robotics Competition a success
First Washington Robotics Competition a success
More than 1,000 Washington and Oregon high school students were in Yakima over the weekend, competing the the first Washington Robotics Competition.More >>
More than 1,000 Washington and Oregon high school students were in Yakima over the weekend, competing the the first Washington Robotics Competition.More >>
Sip On Summit: A Generation Z-operated business in Yakima
Sip On Summit: A Generation Z-operated business in Yakima
When you think of unique, successful coffee shops, you usually don't picture a teenager as the owner... but that's exactly the case for Yarithza Aguilar of Yakima.More >>
When you think of unique, successful coffee shops, you usually don't picture a teenager as the owner... but that's exactly the case for Yarithza Aguilar of Yakima.More >>
Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish
Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish
Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish
Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend. Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.More >>
Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend. Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.More >>