16-year-old Yakima Greenway rapist to be tried as an adult for 3 rape cases

3-28-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday afternoon, Yakima Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld denied a defense motion to stop media outlets, including NBC Right Now, to take video and pictures of the Greenway rape suspect who is just 16 years old.

Joshua Pulliam was scheduled to make his preliminary appearance yesterday until his attorney, Chad Dold, asked the court to not allow cameras to take video of his client.

Judge Bartheld postponed yesterday's hearing until this afternoon, where he allowed all three TV stations to argue why they wanted the right to take footage of Pulliam's face.

The defense argued that video and photos of his face released to the public would affect Pulliam's right to a fair trial because people might recognize him.

Before his decision, Judge Bartheld said, "Other than just the bold statement that it will impact his right to a fair trial, there's no specific fact that this court can rely upon, nor has been argued in this case, which would prohibit the photographing of the defendant in this case."

Another reason Pulliam says he didn't want to be shown is because he is a juvenile. Pulliam is 16, but on Monday, Judge Ruth Reukauf decided to try the teen in adult court instead of keeping him in the juvenile system.

Judge Bartheld noted that juveniles believe they can't be photographed, but "that is not the law in this state. Never has been."

Pulliam is now facing rape charges in three separate cases involving attacks on the Yakima Greenway last year.

He's been held on $300,000 bond and will be back in court in two weeks for his arraignment.

---------------------------------

3-23-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima judge has the weekend to decide whether or not a 16-year-old will face trial in juvenile or superior court for rape charges in three attacks, including two that happened on the Yakima Greenway in 2017.

Earlier this afternoon, prosecution and defense attorneys gave closing arguments at Yakima's Juvenile Justice Center on where he should face trial.

NBC Right Now is still not releasing his name, but that will change if Judge Ruth Reukauf believes the teen should be charged as an adult.

During a hearing that lasted more than an hour, the prosecution laid out the sometimes extremely violent circumstances surrounding 1st and 2nd degree rape charges.

YPD has called the suspect a serial rapist, and say DNA and other evidence links him to at least three victims.

The teen's defense attorney argued that his client shouldn't be tried as an adult because he "fits the juvenile system."

Judge Reukauf's decision will be announced during a hearing on Monday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m.

---------------------------------

12-15-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Court documents say a teen accused of raping a female jogger in Yakima was charged with attempting to rape a second woman earlier this year.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that charges against the 16-year-old for attempting to rape a woman in May were dropped because of lack of evidence.

The teen is not being named because he is a minor.

In the latest case against the teen, the jogger says she was attacked, choked and dragged a short distance before being sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors seek to have him tried as an adult.

A decision is expected to be made at a February hearing.

---------------------------------

11-23-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - A 16-year-old boy is in the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman. The woman told police she was jogging on the Greenway path just south of Sarg Hubbard Park around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when the man attacked and raped her. After attacking her, the boy ran away.

The victim ran to the main parking lot and asked an employee to call police. After the report, a patrol officer saw a suspect matching the description near Kiwanis Park and detained him.

After investigating they arrested him and took him the the Juvenile Detention Center. He's facing charges of rape in the second degree.

The victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.