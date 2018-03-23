Judge in case of 16-year-old Yakima rapist to decide how he will be tried

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima judge has the weekend to decide whether or not a 16-year-old will face trial in juvenile or superior court for rape charges in three attacks, including two that happened on the Yakima Greenway in 2017.

Earlier this afternoon, prosecution and defense attorneys gave closing arguments at Yakima's Juvenile Justice Center on where he should face trial.

NBC Right Now is still not releasing his name, but that will change if Judge Ruth Reukauf believes the teen should be charged as an adult.

During a hearing that lasted more than an hour, the prosecution laid out the sometimes extremely violent circumstances surrounding 1st and 2nd degree rape charges.

YPD has called the suspect a serial rapist, and say DNA and other evidence links him to at least three victims.

The teen's defense attorney argued that his client shouldn't be tried as an adult because he "fits the juvenile system."

Judge Reukauf's decision will be announced during a hearing on Monday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m.