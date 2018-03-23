''Bite2Go'' program feeds 600 kids in the area

PASCO, WA - Did you know that 1 in 5 children in the Mid-Columbia worry about where their next meal will come from?

To help fight that, Second Harvest and Mission Support Alliance teamed up to host the "Big Build" event where volunteers helped fill food kits for local elementary students in need.

The kits are full of things like meals and nutritious snacks that don't require cooking, since some kids might not even have a microwave at home.

Second Harvest helps out 600 students per week with kits like these at 16 different schools. The volunteers deliver them and discreetly put them in backpacks of students in need.

We spoke with Bob Wilkinson, the president of MSA, who says there are a lot of things out of kids' control, but at least now they won't have to worry about when they'll eat next.

"Kids are important and they don't have control over their financial wherewithal," Wilkinson said, "and to make sure they have every opportunity in their life to succeed and become what they want to become."

Today's goal was to reach about 7,000 kits, and lots of children will be positively impacted.

If you want to help, you can sponsor a student for $15 a month or make a donation to a school of your choosing. Information can be found here: https://2-harvest.org/benton-county/