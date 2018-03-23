Connell High School students rewarded with WWE wrestling after successful fundraiser

CONNELL, WA - A year ago we told you about how students at Connell High School raised more money than their goal in their Pennies For Patients drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

So much so that the wrestling coach decided to reward the students with a WWE fight. The response for the fundraiser was so big this year they decided to include the entire community.

Last year, Connell High School students raised about $1,600 for the fundraiser. This year... over $6,000. And with the 6 sponsors matching the money, the students of Connell raised over $12,000 for the cause.

Shattering their first goal, they decided to top the wrestling event from last year.

"It is bigger and better than it has ever been," said Dylan Radke, ASB Vice President at the high school. "This is going to make last year's look crazy. We have a real ring, real sponsorships, and real announcers... I'm so excited."

With a packed house, both students and community members showed up to watch as Hulk Hogan, Sting, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio went the extra mile to reward the students of Connell for their hard work.

The coaches and wrestlers didn't hold anything back during the match, and afterwards they took their time to take pictures with kids and even sign some autographs.