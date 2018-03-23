Connell High School students rewarded with WWE wrestling after successful fundraiserPosted: Updated:
Connell High School students rewarded with WWE wrestling after successful fundraiser
A year ago we told you about how students at Connell High School raised more money than their goal in their Pennies For Patients drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.More >>
''Bite2Go'' program feeds 600 kids in the area
Did you know that 1 in 5 children in the Mid-Columbia worry about where their next meal will come from?More >>
Suspicious suitcase that evacuates 400 students contained only clothes
A local school was evacuated after someone found a suspicious package in a campus gathering area.More >>
Police departments go through blood stain classes at KPD
This week, Kennewick Police have been putting on classes that simulate real life crime scenes.More >>
Franklin County court clerk sued for going paperless
So many things these days are going paperless... it's by e-mail or by apps; but all seven Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges are suing a court clerk for doing just that.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Old cinema murals at the Hermiston Goodwill
When you walk into the Hermiston Goodwill, the first thing you might notice are the giant murals on the wall.More >>
Memorial respected during Nine Canyon Road Project
When you're driving along the highway, it's pretty common to see a memorial on the side of the road.More >>
Captain Jeff Taylor named Richland PD Interim Police Chief
Richland City Manager, Cindy Reents announces Captain Jeff Taylor of the Richland Police Department as Interim Police Chief beginning April 21, 2018.More >>
Providence Health purchases buildings previously Walla Walla General Hospital
Providence Health & Services-Washington has purchased four vacant buildings on the site where Adventist Health closed Walla Walla General Hospital last year.More >>
