March for Our Lives rallies take place across the US and in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND- Millions marched across the nation for a nation-wide movement called "March For Our Lives," marking it the largest single-day march in U.S history.



Locally, hundreds in the Tri-Cities marched at Howard Amon Park in Richland, all protesting gun violence in schools.



Today several students and teachers took the stage to voice their opinions about recent gun violence in schools across the nation.



Including a Hanford high school government teacher talking about how proud he is of his students for taking a stand- but says he doesn't feel arming teachers is the solution.



"Every single incident of gun violence in homes, in communities since then is one too many," said Hanford High teacher. "I want a society where guns are not idolized, overly appreciated, and valued above life."



Many other students expressed their concerns through performances and poems. Including a group of girls who recited a long, thoughtful and detailed poem.



"Teaching is more than a text book, more than creating lesson plans and teaching for hours," said Hanford High Students. "Our words should be their bullet proof vests wired without the fear of exploding."



Students hope that by participating in this nation-wide event, congress will protect students in their schools and come up with legislation to keep them safe from gun violence.