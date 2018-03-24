March for Respect in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND- Today "March for Respect" took place across the nation, and in the Tri-Cities hundreds participated in the march at John Damn Plaza.



There was dancing, cheering and rallying, all to raise awareness for those with disabilities and to show that they matter regardless of their physical or mental disabilities.



Today 10-year-old Shane and 13-year-old Shane got a chance to show off their dance moved and join in on all the fun and games. They are both diagnosed with autism, and to them its not just about the fun and games, but to support everyone with a disability.



"We are here because of everybody who has a different disability, like down syndrome or autism. I mean we are personally autistic." said 13-year-old Kenneth.



There 17-year-old sister, Alicia Rodriguez De-Leon, was also their to show off her support.



I've noticed from my little brothers that it's really hard to deal with a disability because you get teased, you get bullied. It's a good feeling to see everyone come out here," Said Alicia.



To Kenneth and Shane, it means the world to see so many people marching for their respect.



"I'm 1000 percent happy to be here. We are very, very, a million times happy to be here," said Shane.



And the message is clear-- Everyone matters.