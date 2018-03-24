Three men arrested in reverse sting operation in Wapato

If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is a developing story and will be updated.

WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property.

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment cases in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday.

Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it.

34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possession of a stolen tractor and trafficking stolen property. Petty also had an outstanding valid felony warrant for his arrest.



The third suspect, 37-year-old Justin Cavazos was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.



All three suspects are now in the Yakima County Jail and the tractor was returned to the victim of the theft.

Citizens are encouraged to call with information regarding any unusual activity. This case was initiated and solved by the partnership between concerned citizens and law enforcement.