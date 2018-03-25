Local Gym Helps People With ParkisonsPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Local Gym Helps People With Parkisons
Local Gym Helps People With Parkisons
KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs. Contenders currently has two classes. The o...More >>
KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs. Contenders currently has two classes. The o...More >>
Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato
Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato
WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...More >>
WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...More >>
March for Our Lives rallies take place across the US and in the Tri-Cities
March for Our Lives rallies take place across the US and in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND- Millions marched across the nation for a nation-wide movement called "March For Our Lives," marking it the largest single-day march in U.S history. Locally, hundreds in the Tri-Cities marched at Howard Amon Park in Richland, all protesting gun violence in schools. Today several students and teachers took the stage to voice their opinions about recent gun violence in schools across the nation. Including a Hanford high school government teac...More >>
RICHLAND- Millions marched across the nation for a nation-wide movement called "March For Our Lives," marking it the largest single-day march in U.S history. Locally, hundreds in the Tri-Cities marched at Howard Amon Park in Richland, all protesting gun violence in schools. Today several students and teachers took the stage to voice their opinions about recent gun violence in schools across the nation. Including a Hanford high school government teac...More >>
March for Respect in the Tri-Cities
March for Respect in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND- Today "March For Respect" took place across the nation, and in the Tri Cities hundreds participated in the march at John Damn Plaza. There was dancing, cheering and rallying, all to raise awareness for those with disabilities., and showing that they matter regardless of their physical or mental disabilities. Today 10-year-old Shane and 13-year-old Shane got a chance to show off their dance moved and join in on all the fun and games. They ar...More >>
RICHLAND- Today "March For Respect" took place across the nation, and in the Tri Cities hundreds participated in the march at John Damn Plaza. There was dancing, cheering and rallying, all to raise awareness for those with disabilities., and showing that they matter regardless of their physical or mental disabilities. Today 10-year-old Shane and 13-year-old Shane got a chance to show off their dance moved and join in on all the fun and games. They ar...More >>
Connell High School students rewarded with WWE wrestling after successful fundraiser
Connell High School students rewarded with WWE wrestling after successful fundraiser
A year ago we told you about how students at Connell High School raised more money than their goal in their Pennies For Patients drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.More >>
A year ago we told you about how students at Connell High School raised more money than their goal in their Pennies For Patients drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.More >>
''Bite2Go'' program feeds 600 kids in the area
''Bite2Go'' program feeds 600 kids in the area
Did you know that 1 in 5 children in the Mid-Columbia worry about where their next meal will come from?More >>
Did you know that 1 in 5 children in the Mid-Columbia worry about where their next meal will come from?More >>
Suspicious suitcase that evacuates 400 students contained only clothes
Suspicious suitcase that evacuates 400 students contained only clothes
A local school was evacuated after someone found a suspicious package in a campus gathering area.More >>
A local school was evacuated after someone found a suspicious package in a campus gathering area.More >>
Police departments go through blood stain classes at KPD
Police departments go through blood stain classes at KPD
This week, Kennewick Police have been putting on classes that simulate real life crime scenes.More >>
This week, Kennewick Police have been putting on classes that simulate real life crime scenes.More >>
National Puppy Day 2018 Slideshow
National Puppy Day 2018 SlideshowHappy National Puppy Day! Check out all of the puppy photos our viewers sent in! (Some may not actually be pups, but they're certainly puppies in their owners' hearts!)More >>Happy National Puppy Day! Check out all of the puppy photos our viewers sent in! (Some may not actually be pups, but they're certainly puppies in their owners' hearts!)More >>
Franklin County court clerk sued for going paperless
Franklin County court clerk sued for going paperless
So many things these days are going paperless... it's by e-mail or by apps; but all seven Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges are suing a court clerk for doing just that.More >>
So many things these days are going paperless... it's by e-mail or by apps; but all seven Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges are suing a court clerk for doing just that.More >>