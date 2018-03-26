Officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Yakima

3-27-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - We now know the officer who was involved in the officer-involved shooting that happened around 7:30 Sunday night.

31-year-old Officer Robert Walters was the Yakima Police Department officer who shot 34-year-old Luke Mickel after Mickel was found smashing car windows at the Econolodge Motel in Yakima.

Officer Walters has been with the Yakima Police Department for seven years. He is currently assigned to the patrol division.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

5:00 PM UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - We now know the name of the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting.

34-year-old Luke Mickel of Moses Lake was shot twice by Yakima Police.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 Sunday night after police responded to a call about a man smashing car windows at the Econolodge Motel. Mickel ran away on foot and was approached by police between the intersection of North First Street and East F Street.

We have audio of the dispatch call:

"Shots fired, suspect on the ground. The only injured subject is the suspect. Aide is on scene. Requesting state for traffic control."

Mickel was taken to a local hospital under critical condition and underwent a second surgery today.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is handling the case and the officer who shot Mickel, as is the case of all officer-involved shootings, has been placed on paid administrative leave for the time being.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

12:00 PM UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police have confirmed 34-year-old Luke Mickel, of Moses Lake, was shot by an officer Sunday night.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, officers say he was going in for another surgery. NBC Right Now is working to confirm his condition, but at last check Mickel was critical. Police say he was smashing car windows in the Econolodge parking lot and was shot in the middle of the intersection of First Street and F Street.

The officer's name has not been released.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

3-26-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police are investigating an officer involved shooting. It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. near north First street and east F street. Police tell us they got a call about a suspect damaging cars. When they arrived on scene, he allegedly and came at an officer with a wooden bat-like object and was shot twice. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery.

Officers believe drugs may be involved.