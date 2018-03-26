YPD investigating officer involved shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YPD investigating officer involved shooting

Posted: Updated:

Yakima, WA- Yakima police are investigating an officer involved shooting. It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. near north First street and east F street. Police tell us they got a call about a suspect damaging cars. When they arrived on scene, he allegedly and came at an officer with a wooden bat-like object and  was shot twice. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery.

PD believe drugs may be involved.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • YPD investigating officer involved shooting

    YPD investigating officer involved shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 10:33:22 GMT

     It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. near north First street and east F street. 

    More >>

     It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. near north First street and east F street. 

    More >>

  • Local Gym Helps People With Parkinson's

    Local Gym Helps People With Parkinson's

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-26 03:46:59 GMT

    KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs.  Contenders currently has two classes. The o...

    More >>

    KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs.  Contenders currently has two classes. The o...

    More >>

  • Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato

    Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-26 01:50:17 GMT
    If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is a developing story and will be updated.If you know anything give them a call at (509) 545-3510. This is a developing story and will be updated.

    WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...

    More >>

    WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...

    More >>
    •   