YPD investigating officer involved shooting

Yakima, WA- Yakima police are investigating an officer involved shooting. It happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. near north First street and east F street. Police tell us they got a call about a suspect damaging cars. When they arrived on scene, he allegedly and came at an officer with a wooden bat-like object and was shot twice. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is in surgery.

PD believe drugs may be involved.