Drive by shooting suspect arrested in Selah

Selah, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Selah Police Department have arrested a man they believe was involved in a drive by shooting. 

It happened Monday morning at about 2:30 a.m. near the 700 block of SR-821 near a mobile home park. 

The female victim apparently knew the suspect, 22-year-old Reganaldo Aragon. 

Thankfully no one was injured and there was no property damage. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating. 

