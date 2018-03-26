Drive by shooting suspect arrested in Selah

Selah, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Selah Police Department have arrested a man they believe was involved in a drive by shooting.

It happened Monday morning at about 2:30 a.m. near the 700 block of SR-821 near a mobile home park.

The female victim apparently knew the suspect, 22-year-old Reganaldo Aragon.

Thankfully no one was injured and there was no property damage.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.