Jury still deciding fate of Kennewick School District - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Jury still deciding fate of Kennewick School District

Posted:

Kennewick, WA- Jurors in Benton County are trying to deciding whether the Kennewick School District did enough to protect four former students from a predatory teacher.
  
Deliberations continue Monday in a civil case brought by former students who said the district knew or should have known that William Pickerel was a danger, and that the district failed to protect them.
  
Pickerel, 82, pleaded guilty in 2009 to abusing five Tri-City boys on overnight trips to the Seattle area.
  
Jurors told the judge on Friday that they had reached a decision involving two students but deadlocked on a verdict involving the other two.
  
So far, 15 former students have sued the district. The case was split into four trials.
  
One trial ended in an undisclosed settlement last year. Two more trials are planned but haven't been scheduled yet.

