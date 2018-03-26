Clothesline Project

Event Location: Richland Mid-Columbia Library

Event Date: April 2nd-April 6th

Time of the Event: 8am-5pm

The Clothesline Project will feature T-shirts decorated by survivors of sexual assault and other crimes in our community. The clotheslines will be displayed in the Keewaydin Branch of the Mid-Columbia Library, the Union Branch of the Mid-Columbia Library, the Connell Branch of the Mid-Columbia Library, the Pasco Branch of the Mid-Columbia, and the Richland Public Library during the week of April 2 - April 6.