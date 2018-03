Little Hearts Project

Event Location: Columbia Center Mall 830 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Kennewick, WA 99336

Event Date: April 6th-April 13th 2018

Time of the Event: 8:00-8:00pm

Each “Little Heart” on display represents the 312 children who were interviewed through our Kids Haven program in Benton and Franklin Counties this last fiscal year. Child abuse is a very real problem in our community and affects each and every one of us. Your giving makes a difference!