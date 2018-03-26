Drug related deaths have spiked

UNITED STATES - The number of drug-related deaths in the U.S. has spiked over the past two decades, but some areas of the country are more affected by this crisis than others.

A new Syracuse University study shows there are major geographical differences in drug mortality rates.

Drug deaths were significantly higher in Oklahoma, parts of the Southwest, and northern California.

But they were much lower in parts of the Northeast, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and the Great Plains.