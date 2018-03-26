Drug related deaths have spiked - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Drug related deaths have spiked

Posted: Updated:

UNITED STATES - The number of drug-related deaths in the U.S. has spiked over the past two decades, but some areas of the country are more affected by this crisis than others.

A new Syracuse University study shows there are major geographical differences in drug mortality rates.

Drug deaths were significantly higher in Oklahoma, parts of the Southwest, and northern California.

But they were much lower in parts of the Northeast, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and the Great Plains.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

    Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:38:28 GMT

    Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick. 

    More >>

    Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick. 

    More >>

  • New initiative returning Columbia River shoreline to Tri-Cities

    New initiative returning Columbia River shoreline to Tri-Cities

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:34:44 GMT

    A new initiative is starting to bring ownership of the Columbia River shoreline back to the Tri-Cities. 

    More >>

    A new initiative is starting to bring ownership of the Columbia River shoreline back to the Tri-Cities. 

    More >>

  • Tri-Cities Hardship Fund: a new way to help students in emergencies

    Tri-Cities Hardship Fund: a new way to help students in emergencies

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:18:39 GMT

    Ahead of its birthday on Wednesday, WSU Tri-Cities is starting a new fund to help students overcome financial obstacles.

    More >>

    Ahead of its birthday on Wednesday, WSU Tri-Cities is starting a new fund to help students overcome financial obstacles.

    More >>
    •   