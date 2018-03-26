Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick.

The new clubhouse is just north of Park Middle School, and the club hopes to serve nearly 1,000 children and teens living nearby in the apartment complexes and surrounding homes.

The project cost a little over $5 million, and those in charge say they couldn't have done it without the local sponsors.

"We set a goal to raise 4.3 million dollars in three days, and in 93 days, we made it."

So far, the club has raised about $4.8 million. They still have about $300,000 to raise but are reaching out to local community members for their support.

You can visit www.greatfuturestc.org for more information on how to donate and support the new clubhouse.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

    Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:38:28 GMT

    Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick. 

    More >>

    Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick. 

    More >>

  • New initiative returning Columbia River shoreline to Tri-Cities

    New initiative returning Columbia River shoreline to Tri-Cities

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:34:44 GMT

    A new initiative is starting to bring ownership of the Columbia River shoreline back to the Tri-Cities. 

    More >>

    A new initiative is starting to bring ownership of the Columbia River shoreline back to the Tri-Cities. 

    More >>

  • Tri-Cities Hardship Fund: a new way to help students in emergencies

    Tri-Cities Hardship Fund: a new way to help students in emergencies

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:18 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:18:39 GMT

    Ahead of its birthday on Wednesday, WSU Tri-Cities is starting a new fund to help students overcome financial obstacles.

    More >>

    Ahead of its birthday on Wednesday, WSU Tri-Cities is starting a new fund to help students overcome financial obstacles.

    More >>
    •   