Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking

KENNEWICK, WA - Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick.

The new clubhouse is just north of Park Middle School, and the club hopes to serve nearly 1,000 children and teens living nearby in the apartment complexes and surrounding homes.

The project cost a little over $5 million, and those in charge say they couldn't have done it without the local sponsors.

"We set a goal to raise 4.3 million dollars in three days, and in 93 days, we made it."

So far, the club has raised about $4.8 million. They still have about $300,000 to raise but are reaching out to local community members for their support.

You can visit www.greatfuturestc.org for more information on how to donate and support the new clubhouse.