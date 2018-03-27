Man arrested in Seattle for mailing explosives to DC - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested in Seattle for mailing explosives to DC

Posted: Updated:

Seattle, WA- Police in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.
  
The packages contained black powder along with rambling, nonsensical notes.

An official said the suspect was known to law enforcement and had sent similar notes in the past.
  
The suspect's name has not been released.
  
Roughly a dozen sites received packages Monday, including Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the district and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia. No injuries were reported, and the FBI is investigating.
  
The man's motive was not immediately clear.

