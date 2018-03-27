Married couple faces attempted theft charges in RV insurance scam

OLYMPIA, WA – 34-year-old Colby D. Getchell and 33-year-old Jessica C. Getchell, both of Kennewick, were charged in Benton County Superior Court with one count each of first-degree attempted theft after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Each pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled to appear at a joint hearing on April 19.

According to the investigation, the couple purchased a travel trailer on Sept. 11, 2016. On Sept. 24, the couple bought a Progressive insurance policy and then took the trailer to the dealer to get an estimate for roof damage. The next day, the couple filed a claim for $12,058 in damage to the trailer’s roof from a fallen tree limb. Progressive denied the claim and referred the case to Kreidler’s fraud investigators.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the state Attorney General’s Office and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the Commissioner. Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the Insurance Commissioner’s website.