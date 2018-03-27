Business Spotlight: CWU's School of Massage TherapyPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Yakima rape suspect to be tried as adult
Yakima rape suspect to be tried as adult
Yakima officer-involved shooting update
Yakima officer-involved shooting update
This year's wildfire forecast
This year's wildfire forecast
WA robotics competition
WA robotics competition
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Fundraising for memorial of late sergeant
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Business Spotlight: CWU's School of Massage Therapy
Business Spotlight: CWU's School of Massage Therapy
For this week's business spotlight, we spoke with Lillian Cassidy, owner of Central Washington University's School of Massage Therapy in Selah.More >>
For this week's business spotlight, we spoke with Lillian Cassidy, owner of Central Washington University's School of Massage Therapy in Selah.More >>
Officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Yakima
Officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Yakima
We now know the name of the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Yakima Sunday night.More >>
We now know the name of the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Yakima Sunday night.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Trenton Riley Wells
Level III sex offender residence notification: Trenton Riley Wells
Wells was convicted of Child Molestation in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree on November 26, 2012.More >>
Wells was convicted of Child Molestation in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree on November 26, 2012.More >>
CWU first in state to offer computer science teaching endorsement
CWU first in state to offer computer science teaching endorsement
Starting in the fall, Central Washington University will become the first university in Washington State offering its students a computer science teaching endorsement.More >>
Starting in the fall, Central Washington University will become the first university in Washington State offering its students a computer science teaching endorsement.More >>
Local Gym Helps People With Parkinson's
Local Gym Helps People With Parkinson's
KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs. Contenders currently has two classes. The o...More >>
KENNEWICK- Contenders Boxing is doing something out of the ordinary to care for those in need. The boxing gym just off of Clearwater Avenue brought the nation-wide program "Rock Steady Boxing" to the Tri-Cities recently that works to strengthen those struggling with Parkinson's. So how does it work? The gym owners determine each persons skill level and place them in the class that best fits their needs. Contenders currently has two classes. The o...More >>
Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato
Three men arrested in sting operation in Wapato
WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...More >>
WAPATO- A reverse sting operation in Yakima County landed three men behind bars for trafficking stolen property. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies said there has been a string of stolen farm equipment in the lower valley and that a tractor valued at $50,000 had been missing since Tuesday. Then on Saturday deputies were able to locate that tractor and the two men who were trying to sell it. 34-year-old Dustin Eguires and 40-year-old Mark Petty were arrested for possess...More >>
March for Respect in the Tri-Cities
March for Respect in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND- Today "March For Respect" took place across the nation, and in the Tri Cities hundreds participated in the march at John Damn Plaza. There was dancing, cheering and rallying, all to raise awareness for those with disabilities., and showing that they matter regardless of their physical or mental disabilities. Today 10-year-old Shane and 13-year-old Shane got a chance to show off their dance moved and join in on all the fun and games. They ar...More >>
RICHLAND- Today "March For Respect" took place across the nation, and in the Tri Cities hundreds participated in the march at John Damn Plaza. There was dancing, cheering and rallying, all to raise awareness for those with disabilities., and showing that they matter regardless of their physical or mental disabilities. Today 10-year-old Shane and 13-year-old Shane got a chance to show off their dance moved and join in on all the fun and games. They ar...More >>
Representative Norm Johnson announces retirement
Representative Norm Johnson announces retirement
14th District Representative Norm Johnson announced today that he will retire from public office at the end of his term.More >>
14th District Representative Norm Johnson announced today that he will retire from public office at the end of his term.More >>
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>