Business Spotlight: CWU's School of Massage Therapy

SELAH, WA - For this week's business spotlight, we spoke with Lillian Cassidy, owner of Central Washington University's School of Massage Therapy in Selah.

The business is currently offering an evening class from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with alternating Saturday times. They also offer a daytime class that runs between 9 and 3.

Their tuition cost is $8,500, which includes all of the equipment that is needed, including supplies and textbooks.

They are located at 506 S. 1st St. in Suite B in Selah, right next to Dominos Pizza.

The business will be at the Selah Community Days Event on May 19 and 20, where they will be giving chair massages for free.

If you're interested, call or head over to their website.