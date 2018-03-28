Washington State AG plans to sue Trump Admin over Census question

In a statement, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson worries the inaccurate count could mean less in federal funding and fewer votes in Congress.

WASHINGTON STATE - Multiple states, including Washington, are suing the Trump Administration over changes to the census.

The 2020 Census will now include a question about citizenship status. The White House says it will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act. Critics say it is political, aimed at democratic states with immigrants who may be afraid to answer.

In a statement, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson worries the inaccurate count could mean less in federal funding and fewer votes in Congress.

"Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced he will join a multistate coalition to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to include a question about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Ferguson released the following statement:

"The Census Bureau's own research reveals asking people about their citizenship status could significantly undermine its Constitutional mandate: an accurate count of everyone in the United States, regardless of immigration status. If Washington state's large immigrant population isn't accurately counted, the impact on our Congressional representation and billions of dollars in federal funds our state receives could be jeopardized," Ferguson said.

"I won't allow the Trump Administration to play politics with the Census at the expense of all Washingtonians."

"Between underfunding the 2020 Census and making changes that will suppress participation by already under-represented populations, it's clear this administration is trying to sabotage a critical tool for making informed policy decisions and ensuring fair representation," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Ferguson has been looking at this issue for weeks. In February, he joined 18 other Attorneys General and the governor of Colorado in a letter to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arguing that a question regarding citizenship "would significantly depress participation, causing a population undercount that would disproportionately harm states and cities with large immigrant communities."

Ferguson will join a multistate lawsuit announced this morning by New York. The lawsuit will challenge the Administration's decision to add the question to the Census on constitutional and statutory grounds.

Ferguson has not lost a case brought against the Trump Administration. The Attorney General's Office prevailed in all five cases against the Trump Administration that are completed and there are no more appeals. That does not include four additional successful outcomes that have been or could be appealed, including blocking President Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military and his attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program."