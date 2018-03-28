Police recover 200 pounds of marijuana in Pasco man's car

Police in Charlotte say the marijuana in Bryan Watts's car is about $788,000.000 worth. Officers also seized the pickup he was driving as evidence.

CHEROKEE, NORTH CAROLINA - Authorities recovered 200 pounds of marijuana in a Pasco man's car after a traffic stop in North Carolina.

The full Facebook post reads, "Cherokee, N.C- The Cherokee Indian Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Drug Enforcement Administration Asheville Post of Duty arrested Bryan Watts from Pasco Washington for trafficking in marijuana. Watts was found to be in possession of approximately 197 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop was conducted shortly after coming on the Boundary of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Investigators also seized a 2004 Chevrolet truck.

The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $788,000.00. Investigators believe that this marijuana was being diverted from a source on the West Coast that can legally possess marijuana to the East Coast where it's illegal and the profits are much higher.

Other agencies assisting in the investigation are Swain County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, National Park Service and Asheville Police Department."