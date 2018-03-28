How to stay protected against uninsured drivers

How to stay protected against uninsured driversPosted: Updated:
Millennial March: Local realtor giving back to the community
Bryan Verhei, a licensed realtor for Retter and Company, takes advantage of the countless volunteer opportunities his firm offers, as well as the ones his church gives him.More >>
KFD's strategy for reviewing, improving calls and responses
A paramedic's job isn't over after they get their patient to the hospital. Even when the call ends and they're back at the station, they continue to review their procedures.More >>
Police recover 200 pounds of marijuana in Pasco man's car
Authorities recovered 200 pounds of marijuana in a Pasco man's car after a traffic stop in North Carolina.More >>
Gov. Inslee signs bill banning firefighting foam with toxic chemicals
(AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that makes Washington state the first to restrict the sale of firefighting foam containing certain chemicals of concern.More >>
Man arrested in Seattle for mailing explosives to DC
The packages contained black powder along with rambling, nonsensical notes.More >>
Washington State AG plans to sue Trump Admin over Census question
Multiple states, including Washington, are suing the Trump Administration over changes to the census.More >>
Officer identified in officer-involved shooting in Yakima
We now know the name of the man who was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Yakima Sunday night.More >>
Married couple faces attempted theft charges in RV insurance scam
34-year-old Colby D. Getchell and 33-year-old Jessica C. Getchell, both of Kennewick, were charged with one count each of first-degree attempted theft after an investigation.More >>
Boys & Girls Club celebrates new clubhouse groundbreaking
Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties broke ground on their new clubhouse in Kennewick.More >>
New initiative returning Columbia River shoreline to Tri-Cities
A new initiative is starting to bring ownership of the Columbia River shoreline back to the Tri-Cities.More >>
