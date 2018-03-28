How to stay protected against uninsured drivers

WASHINGTON - There are two things a police officer is going to ask for if you get pulled over: your driver's license and proof of insurance. It turns out, a staggering number of drivers here in Washington are uninsured.

The Insurance Research Council released a study that found Washington has the seventh highest amount of uninsured drivers in the country. Even if you have car insurance, this is still your problem. If you get in an accident with someone who doesn't have insurance, it can cost you a lot more money.

To stay protected, there are a few add-ons you can get on top of your normal car insurance plan.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage is an optional coverage in Washington, but it might not be a bad idea to look into it.

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury will pay medical bills for you and your passengers if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver. The uninsured driver, of course, has to be at fault for this to be effective. This also comes in handy if you're involved in a hit and run.

Uninsured Motorist Property Damage will pay for any damages on your car or personal property, like your house or fence, caused by an uninsured driver.

You should talk to your insurance company about all of your coverage options.