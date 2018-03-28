Jumping Fitness: A new way to get fit! - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Jumping Fitness: A new way to get fit!

YAKIMA, WA - Jumping Fitness is a new fitness routine that's made its way into the U.S.

Yakima is one of 11 cities that has Jumping Fitness, along with Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and many more. It involves jumping on a trampoline to get a great cardio workout.

If you're interested in taking the class make sure to visit fitnesswithnathan.com or check out their Facebook- Fitness with Nathan. They're located at: 122 S 39th St., Yakima WA 98901

