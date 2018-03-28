Millennial March: Local realtor giving back to the community

KENNEWICK, WA - Bryan Verhei, a licensed realtor for Retter and Company, takes advantage of the countless volunteer opportunities his firm offers, as well as the ones his church gives him.

"Really what made me get involved is that I wanted to help people, and when the opportunity presented itself you go ahead and you just go for it, there's no need to question it," said Verhei.

Recently he took part in the George and Pat Jones Community Service Day, where he and other volunteers spent their day painting houses.

He's been captain of the Junior Achievement Bowling Fundraiser too, which aims to raise money to support and inspire young people to succeed in a global economy.

" I'm just about helping people," Verhei said. "I like to see whatever I can do to make someone's life easier, be that in real estate or if I'm able to just find someone and do a random act of kindness. Really, if more people would help other people it would be a better place."

Verhei told us he uses his real estate job to further his mission of helping people by taking clients from a situation where they ask "can I ever own a home?" to a place where they can.

"There's a lot of opportunity out there for people who don't think they can own a home, and that's my favorite kind of work is really helping people get from point A where they think they're going to be stuck waiting forever, to get them into a place where they have a set mortgage and they know that they can afford their housing for the rest of their lives and have that sense of security," Verhei explained.