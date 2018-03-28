AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Jaden Dempsey-Chesney

UPDATE:

BOTHELL, WA - Seattle PD has detained the suspect and the child is safe.

-------------------------------

BOTHELL, WA - An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Jaden Dempsey-Chesney out of Bothell, WA.

The Amber Alert was issued by Bothell PD (425) 486-1254.

Dempsey-Chesney is 5 years old (DOB: 01/30/13) male, of mixed ethnicity, with unknown eye color and black hair. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. He was last seen to be wearing a white and grey plaid coat with a hood, bright green shirt, and blue jeans.

Dempsey-Chesney was taken from his home by his father and then sped off from police. The suspect is known to be violent and dangerous. He and the vehicle he is in are suspects in a hit and run from earlier today. If seen, call 911 immediately.

The suspect and child's father is Taraille Chesney. Chesney is 31 years old (DOB: 05/06/1986), male, African American, with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'9", 209 lbs. with multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle is a 1999 Mercedez 320, silver, WA plates AWX3789.

Last seen at 17207 35th Ave. NE, Lake Forest Park, WA.