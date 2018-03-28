Sports Anchor/Reporter KHQ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Posted on 03/28/18

SWX, the regional sports leader in the Inland Northwest, is searching for the next generation of sports talent. This position will be based in Spokane. We have state-of-the-art facilities and an aggressive drive to provide the region’s most comprehensive coverage. That’s where you come in. Qualified candidates will simply know their sports. From play-by-play, to shooting, reporting and anchoring, this hire has the opportunity to do it all. On camera, producing, and editing skills a given; social media skills a must. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Qualified candidates please send your a cover letter, resume, and list of references to: John Fritz, SWX Station Manager, john.fritz@khq.com

