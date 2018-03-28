Yakima County's unemployment rate at its lowest in 28 years

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, there are more people with jobs in the Yakima Valley than there have been in quite some time, with the county touting its lowest unemployment rate in years.

Surprisingly, agriculture is not doing most of the hiring, despite the fact that Yakima is known for its farm jobs.

Unemployment in Yakima County is at its lowest within the last 28 years because of three job fields that are booming in the area right now: construction, food manufacturing, and professional business services such as temporary jobs.

Currently, the unemployment rate for the county is 8.5 percent, which was 10 percent just last year.

A regional labor economist explains why Yakima County is now seeing such a low unemployment rate.

"This February is the lowest rate we've had in recent recorded history, so there's many different agencies who are working together to help people find jobs," said Donald W. Meseck, Regional Labor Economist.

Meseck says some of those agencies are Work Source, People For People, and Job Core.

To give you an estimate, these agencies offered 88,000 non-farm market jobs during the month of February this year.