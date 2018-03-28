MSA completes remodel of Hanford's network operations center

RICHLAND, WA - Hanford's network operations center just got a new makeover. The Mission Support Alliance completed the remodel earlier this year.

The center operation is the heart for monitoring the health of Hanford's computer networks, and helps identify cybersecurity threats.

"We are looking for temperature, humidity, and power," said Benjamin Ellison, Chief Information Officer. "We receive reports from various people on all sorts of things and we'll make sure that if for some reason it shouldn't come in through the network operation center, that they coordinate with the appropriate, whether that's patrol or fire."

Some of the new equipment replaced computers more than 20 years old.

Although the remodel is recent, that doesn't mean that Hanford - one of the most top-secret areas in the country - was monitored by 20-year-old equipment. The software used to detect any threats is always kept up-to-date.

The most noticeable improvement is the layout of the station, which will improve efficiency for the nine employees at the station.

"We have a bunch of experts who staff this 24-7, 365 days, and they monitor the system software and sensors throughout the complex that help keep everybody safe."