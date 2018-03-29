How Restaurant Week helps kids learn through the Urban Kitchen program

3-29-18 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - All of the proceeds from Yakima's Restaurant Week are going towards a program called Urban Kitchen. It's a free 3-month business and culinary school teaching kids the basics of not only the kitchen but how to run a restaurant.

All of the restaurants participating are offering deals on their popular dishes, and they're inspiring Urban Kitchen students to create dishes just like theirs.

"I think it's just fun to see that the kids, they can see it and they say, 'oh, I can make that, or maybe I can learn to make that,'" said Julie Kirchhoff, Urban Kitchen's head chef.

The 15 students involved in the program right now are in the midst of putting on a pop-up restaurant that will open next week. The young chefs have created a German-Italian fusion menu, and will be cooking up all the dishes that evening.

"We spend a lot of time working through recipes and allowing them to let their creativity go wild," said Shawn Niles, founder and director of Urban Kitchen. "They are learning the fundamentals of cooking, but they're also able to take that creativity and just put it on a table."

If you haven't been able to make it out to eat at one of the many restaurants taking part in this, you still have time - it goes until this Saturday.

If you're interested in how you can help Urban Kitchen or maybe you want to sign your kids up, just visit this website: www.dadshousechurch.org/urbankitchen.

---------------------------------------

3-29-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

Participating local restaurants in the Yakima Valley: