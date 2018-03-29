Restaurant Week Supports Urban Kitchen

YAKIMA- Yakima's first restaurant week is underway where 11 restaurants are participating and giving back all their proceeds to Urban Kitchen. It's a free three month culinary and business school, open to kids ages 10- 21. It teaches kids the basics of not only the kitchen but how to run a restaurant as well.

Founder and Director Shawn Niles works alongside Chef Julie Kirchhoff to show kids basic knife skills, how to differentiate flavors in foods and helps kids expand their palate and creativity when it comes to cooking.

With all proceeds from Yakima's Restaurant Week going towards Urban Kitchen, Shawn and Chef Julie urge you to go out to one of the 11 restaurants and order from their prefixed menu. If you can't attend but would like to donate or maybe sign your child up for the program, head on over to their website: www.dadshousechurch.org/urbankitchen.

Restaurant week will be going on from March 23-31, 2018. All participating restaurants will offer a special menu that will reflect a 15-25% discount from standard menu prices.

Participating local restaurants in the Yakima Valley: