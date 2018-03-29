Yakima police investigate shooting - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima police investigate shooting

Yakima, WA- Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened about 4:30 Thursday morning near H Street and 7th Street. 

Police say they found about 10 shell casings. No one was injured but a car is damaged. 

Anyone with information is asked to call YPD at 575-6200. 

