Dog shot and killed in Pasco

Pasco, WA- Police are investigating after a dog was found shot to death. 

Pasco police detectives believe it happened near 9th and Washington by the cable bridge. They say the boxer was shot eight times. 
Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco PD at 545-3421

