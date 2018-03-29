Possible bobcat sighting on Badger Mountain

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Parks District had a report this morning of a possible bobcat (Lynx rufus) sighting within the Preserve. It is the first time they have received such a report related to that species.

Their post is not intended to be an alarm, but more of an incitement of curiosity.

While it would be an unexpected guest, possible visitations by unusual wildlife are not to be callously written-off. If a bobcat is present, it would likely be most interested in the Townsend's ground squirrels that are now active on the mountain. These cats are reclusive and not interested in people.

The Benton County Parks District appreciates all reports of unusual sightings -- wildlife or otherwise -- and other observations visitors make at Badger, Candy, or any of our other parks. As the warmer months come upon us, they are particularly interested in sightings of unusual birds that may be using our "sky islands" as a refuge during their migration.

Here is some information on bobcats from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife: https://wdfw.wa.gov/living/bobcats.html