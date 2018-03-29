Grant County substitute teacher arrested in voyeurism case

WARDEN, WA (AP) - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested in a voyeurism investigation.



Authorities say the investigation began last October when a 9-year-old girl in Warden, southeast of Moses Lake, reported that teacher Michael S. Leavitt had used his phone to record under her dress in her classroom. Warden police seized the phone, which showed evidence of files having been recently deleted.



Police from Moses Lake and Richland assisted in obtaining a search warrant for Leavitt's iCloud account, which is where investigators say they found images confirming the 9-year-old's story, a recording of another victim in the same class and other voyeuristic images.



A voicemail message left on a number listed for Leavitt was not immediately returned Thursday.



The sheriff's office said Thursday the investigation continues.